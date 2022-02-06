Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $277.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term. Nonetheless, it is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of ThinkTilt and Chartio is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.44 and its 200-day moving average is $367.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.37, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

