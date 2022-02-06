ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $42.17.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.