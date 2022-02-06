ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

