AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $29.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,623,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.