Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Position Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ault Global were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPW opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,030 and sold 27,000 shares valued at $43,740. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

