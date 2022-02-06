Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.11 ($9.52).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 745 ($10.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.75) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.01) to GBX 750 ($10.08) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 654 ($8.79) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 706.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.44. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.10). The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

