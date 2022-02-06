Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.11 ($9.52).

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.96) to GBX 860 ($11.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 598 ($8.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.01) to GBX 750 ($10.08) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.75) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 654 ($8.79) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.44. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.10). The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

