Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Avient alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $199,711,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avient by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,780. Avient has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.