Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 468 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 469 ($6.31) to GBX 468 ($6.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 459.33 ($6.18).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99).

In related news, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($211,884.92). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

