AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 4,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,007,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

