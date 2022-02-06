Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.75. 14,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,280,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

