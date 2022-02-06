Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce $617.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.69 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 2,376,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,394. Azul has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.