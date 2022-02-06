B. Riley Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $36.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE HCC opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $193,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

