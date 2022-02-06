Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Insider Sells $242,730.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

