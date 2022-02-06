Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ball by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 74,844 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,317. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

