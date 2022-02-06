Bank of America Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $92.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.