Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce sales of $136.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $136.91 million. Banner posted sales of $141.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banner stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.34. 239,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. Banner has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

