Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($55.62) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($57.58) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.98 ($56.16).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €36.25 ($40.73) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($42.80). The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.36.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.