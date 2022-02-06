Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.31 million, a PE ratio of -281.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

