Barclays PLC Grows Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 178,528 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in DHT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 382,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $850.57 million, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

