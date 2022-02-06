Barclays PLC Purchases 152,900 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NXE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

