Barclays PLC Purchases 73,414 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.13 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

