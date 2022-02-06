Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,578. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

