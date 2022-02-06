Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 103.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 108.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.56. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

