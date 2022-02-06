Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,263 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.