Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lessened its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 77.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 531,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.73 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

