Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.