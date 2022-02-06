BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.
BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
