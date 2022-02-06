Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.