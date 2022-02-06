Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
