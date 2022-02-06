Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Beazley has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

