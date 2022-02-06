Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55-19.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $272.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

