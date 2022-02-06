Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

