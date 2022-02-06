Benchmark Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $75.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

