BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $504.64.

NYSE BHP opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,379,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

