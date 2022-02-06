Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

