Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

