Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
