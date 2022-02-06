Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-$16.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.53. 1,265,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

