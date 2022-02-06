Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Wolfe Research

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
