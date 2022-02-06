Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Wolfe Research

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.