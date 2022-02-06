Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
BMEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $6.52 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
