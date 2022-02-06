Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as high as C$7.15. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 1,995,351 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. CIBC downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

