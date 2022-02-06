Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bird Global stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Bird Global comprises 0.1% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.