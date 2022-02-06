Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bird Global stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Bird Global comprises 0.1% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bird Global (BRDS)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.