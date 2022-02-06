BitBall (BTB) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $109,246.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

