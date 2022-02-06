Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0695 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $52.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.