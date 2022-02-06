Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,887 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.