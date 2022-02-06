BlackRock Inc. Has $75.32 Million Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 289,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $75,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.