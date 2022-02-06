BlackRock Inc. Has $80.74 Million Stock Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $80,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.38 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.51 and a 200-day moving average of 3.79.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 over the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

