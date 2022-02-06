BlackRock Inc. Purchases 315,193 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paya worth $85,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.