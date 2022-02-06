BlackRock Inc. Purchases 503,957 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 503,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ACCO Brands worth $87,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

