BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,376 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $83,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter.

MRSN stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

