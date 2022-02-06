BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,312 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $78,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $582,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period.

Shares of INDY opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

