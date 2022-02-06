BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,191 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atrion worth $79,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $632.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.12.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.